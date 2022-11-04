Former Croatian defender was transfer listed for having sex on the pitch with his then-wife

Dinamo Zagreb put former Croatia defender Dino Drpic up for sale after his then-wife Nives Celsius admitted the couple had some intimate time on the pitch.

Nives Celsius revealed on a Serbian talkshow (via Daily Star) that the couple had sex in the centre circle of the club’s stadium. She said:

“Dino had arranged that people should turn on the stadium lights for us and he finally fulfilled his dream of having sex in the middle of a football pitch. It was very naughty.”

Celsius’ revelation turned out to be damning for the player as he was let go by the club soon after. He was first loaned out in the winter transfer window to the German side Karlsruher before being sold permanently to them in the summer.

Drpic spent time in Greece, Ukraine, Croatia, and Brunei before retiring in 2013. During his eight years with Dinamo, he won five league titles and six Croatian cups, as well as one cap for Croatia under Slaven Bilic in 2007.

Nives Celsius and Drpic married in 2005 and got divorced in 2014, after nine years of marriage and two children. She was a playboy model, singer and actress in Croatia and has also won awards for her books in the country.