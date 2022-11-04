Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente at the end of this season.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Spanish outfit are currently going through financial problems and they could be forced to cash in on some of their players after crashing out of the Champions League earlier this week.

Llorente has been an important player for Diego Simeone and he could be a quality addition for Liverpool, who are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

The 27-year-old is versatile enough to operate in a number of positions and he would add tactical flexibility to the side if he moves to Anfield.

Jordan Henderson and James Milner are past their peak. Naby Keita, Thiago Alcãntara and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain are injury prone. Curtis Jones doesn’t seem ready for a regular place in the starting lineup yet.

Signing a quality midfielder should be Jurgen Klopp’s top priority and he has asked the club hierarchy to make the necessary economic efforts to sign Llorente.

The Atletico Madrid ace can operate as a central midfielder as well as a second striker. His relentless work ethic makes him an ideal fit for Klopp’s high-intensity style of play.

The Spanish outfit paid €50 million for the player and they will be looking to recoup most of that if they are to sell him in the summer. Furthermore, he has a contract with Atletico until the summer of 2027.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds are willing to break the bank for the midfielder.