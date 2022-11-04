Leeds set to receive big sell-on fee as player’s value increases after leaving Elland Road

According to Tutto Bari, Elia Caprile is being sought by European clubs and could fetch a healthy sell-on fee for Leeds United during the transfer window.

Leeds sold the 21-year-old to Serie B side SSC Bari this summer, where he has been extremely impressive, helping his team to fifth place in their first season back after promotion.

La Gazzetta Del Mezzogiorno reported last month that the Italian club believed the amount they had to pay for Caprile was “laughable,”. It also stated that Leeds had a 50% sell-on clause on the player.

Tutto Bari now claims that Caprile’s value has nearly doubled during his time in Italy, and the player has clubs looking at him as a potential January signing. Despite the interests, Bari are determined to keep hold of the 21-year-old at the club beyond the January transfer window as they seek back-to-back promotions. However, the report states that if a tempting offer is made, they could be forced to sell him.

Fortunately for Leeds United, Victor Orta was astute and tenacious in his negotiations, ensuring that the deal included a 50% sell-on clause, which means that half of whatever he sells for will go straight to the Premier League club.

Caprile could not get a chance at Leeds since the first spot was occupied by the outstanding Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson kept his spot at the bench, hence he eventually left Elland Road. However, he was instrumental in the promotion of the U23s Premier League 2 Division 2 in 2020-21.