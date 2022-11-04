Lionel Messi has reportedly made his decision on whether he will stay at PSG amid interest from other clubs.

The Athletic recently reported that Inter Miami were growing increasingly confident that they’d be able to sign Messi from PSG in the coming months.

The report claims that talks were to resume after the World Cup, but Inter Miami believed a deal was going to be completed.

However, a contrasting report from L’Equipe (via Sports Mole) has claimed that Messi doesn’t want to leave PSG without winning a major trophy and has begun contract talks with the French club.

Leaving Europe to play in America doesn’t make a lot of sense for Messi considering he is still performing exceptionally for PSG both in France and in the Champions League.

Without showing any disrespect to the MLS, players from Europe often join the league towards the end of their career and Messi still has a lot to give at PSG.

Winning the Champions League is clearly the aim for Messi at PSG, and they have an excellent chance of doing so with their front three which also includes Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.