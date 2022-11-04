Manchester United could lose a few players at the end of this season when their contracts expire in the summer.

According to a report from 90min, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot will be free agents in the summer but the Red Devils are confident that the two players will sign an extension with them soon.

Both Rashford and Dalot have done well since the arrival of Erik ten Hag. Dalot has made the starting right-back slot his own and Rashford has found his scoring touch once again.

The Manchester United attacker has seven goals and three assists across all competitions and he is a key player for Ten Hag now. Last season he scored just five goals throughout the campaign.

Rashford is only 25 and his peak years are ahead of him. Losing him in the summer would be a blow for Manchester United and therefore it makes sense for them to renew his deal.

The England international could improve further with coaching and experience. Manchester United will certainly benefit from having him tied down to a long-term deal.

Meanwhile, Dalot has been quite promising as well and he could be a key player for the Red Devils in the long run. He is a regular starter for Ten Hag and there is no reason why he would want to leave the club anytime soon.

His ability to influence the game in the final third has given him an edge over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been sub-par going forward.

The likes of David de Gea, Luke Shaw and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to move on in the summer when their contracts expire. It remains to be seen whether the Old Trafford outfit are prepared to make efforts to keep them at the club as well.