Manchester United were reportedly keen on a move for Joao Felix during the summer transfer window but Atletico Madrid rejected an approach from them.

It appears that the situation has changed over the last few months and the Spanish outfit are now prepared to cash in on the player owing to financial constraints.

As per reports from Cadena Ser, Atletico Madrid will consider selling the 22-year-old Portuguese attacker during the January transfer window. The development will certainly come as a boost for the Red Devils who are looking to improve their attacking options.

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the club in the summer and the likes of Anthony Martial have not been at their best. Erik ten Hag needs to bring in a quality attacker and Felix seems like an ideal fit for the Red Devils.

The former Benfica starlet has not been able to live up to the expectations since his big-money move to Wanda Metropolitano and it is best for all parties to part ways. Atletico will be able to re-invest the proceeds from the sale and Felix would get a fresh start at another club.

Felix has 31 goals and 18 assists in 127 appearances for the Spanish club.

There is no mention of Manchester United renewing their interest in the player in January, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to act swiftly and take advantage of the opportunity in the coming months.

Felix was regarded as the next big thing in European football during his time at Benfica and Ten Hag could be the man to unlock his potential. The former Ajax boss has a track record of nurturing young talents.

The 22-year-old could form a quality attacking partnership with Antony and Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford and the trio could sort out Manchester United’s attack for the foreseeable future.