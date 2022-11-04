Manchester City predicted lineup and team news to face Fulham – Will Haaland feature?

Manchester City will take on Fulham at the Etihad on Saturday, November 5.

City will be looking to go top-of-the-table against Fulham before Arsenal have the chance to reclaim their spot in first place against Chelsea on Sunday, as well as extend their home winning streak to 15 matches.

Pep Guardiola’s side saw out a tightly contested clash with Leciester City last week with Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick securing all three points at the King Power Stadium.

Man City injury news:

A notable omission was Erling Haaland, who was not featured in the matchday squad for the first time this season after picking up a knock. The Norweigan was then ruled out of City’s midweek clash in the Champions League with Sevilla, which he was unlikely to start in anyway given the fact City had already qualified for the next stage of the tournament. He has, however, returned to training.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain sidelined. Manuel Akanji is expected to return after also missing the Sevilla match.

Predicted lineup

 

