Manchester United are looking to rival Chelsea and Liverpool in their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez only signed for Benfica during the summer transfer window, but his early performances in the Champions League have turned the heads of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

At just 21 years old, Fernandez has become a key figure in the Benfica midfield, making 21 appearances already this season.

Benfica did an excellent job of scouting Fernandez from the Argentinian Premier League, especially as there is always a risk that players from South America won’t be able to adapt to the European game.

SPORT recently claimed that both Chelsea and Liverpool were showing an interest in the midfielder, with 90min now claiming that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Fernandez.

Manchester United brought in Christian Eriksen and Casemiro during the summer transfer window, but neither player is a long-term answer for the club.

Fernandez is far from reaching his prime years as a footballer, so could be eyed as a long-term replacement for Manchester United’s two new midfielders.