Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been given little chance to show what he can do at Old Trafford.

The Dutch midfielder signed from Ajax in 2020 but is yet to cement a regular place in the Manchester United side. Van de Beek spent some time out on loan at Everton last season, but his temporary spell away from Manchester United was just as unsuccessful.

With zero Premier League starts to his name this season, Van de Beek was given a chance to impress against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

However, Van de Beek didn’t have the most productive of games, not doing an awful lot wrong, but barely having an impact on the game.

Now, journalist Tyrone Marshall has commented on his performance and believes he is now running out of chances at United.

“There will surely be more chances for Van de Beek and it is only fair to point out he is still building up his match fitness, but he is beginning to run out of chances to prove himself at this club, said Marshall in an article for Manchester Evening News.

Van de Beek may feel he deserves more of a chance for Manchester United in a more meaningful game, but when given the opportunity to impress you must do so, and Van de Beek didn’t light the world up in one of his handful of performances this season.