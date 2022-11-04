Manchester United target given extended deal and €75m release clause

Manchester United target Diogo Costa has signed a new deal with FC Porto, which includes a €75 million release clause.

The goalkeeper had been identified as a possible replacement for David de Gea, who is in the final year of his deal at United, with the club undecided on his future.

However, Costa has now extended his stay in Portugal until 2027 and the side have added the whopping release clause to ward off interest from clubs.

Official. Portuguese top goalkeeper Diogo Costa extends the contract with Porto until June 2027. ?? #FCPorto There’s a release clause included in the new deal — around €75m. pic.twitter.com/gDWPxRSayH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 3, 2022

United may still make a move for the 23-year-old, who saved three consecutive penalties in the Champions League group stage and played a key role in Porto’s qualification to the Round of 16.

Will United stick with De Gea?

De Gea is also in outstanding form, though, and has kept nine clean sheets so far this season – six in his last seven matches. He displayed a world-class performance against West Ham on Sunday and made several saves in the closing stages of the game to ensure the tie finished in United’s favour.

The 31-year-old is likely showing Luis Enrique what he is missing since the Spain manager opted to leave De Gea out of his World Cup squad.