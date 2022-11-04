Manchester United target given extended deal and €75m release clause

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United target Diogo Costa has signed a new deal with FC Porto, which includes a €75 million release clause. 

The goalkeeper had been identified as a possible replacement for David de Gea, who is in the final year of his deal at United, with the club undecided on his future.

However, Costa has now extended his stay in Portugal until 2027 and the side have added the whopping release clause to ward off interest from clubs.

United may still make a move for the 23-year-old, who saved three consecutive penalties in the Champions League group stage and played a key role in Porto’s qualification to the Round of 16.

More Stories / Latest News
Lionel Messi makes decision on PSG future amid interest from other clubs
40 England fans will be paid to travel to and promote positive PR at Qatar World Cup
Spurs eyeing 55-yr-old who admires Son Heung-Min as Conte replacement

Will United stick with De Gea?

De Gea is also in outstanding form, though, and has kept nine clean sheets so far this season – six in his last seven matches. He displayed a world-class performance against West Ham on Sunday and made several saves in the closing stages of the game to ensure the tie finished in United’s favour.

The 31-year-old is likely showing Luis Enrique what he is missing since the Spain manager opted to leave De Gea out of his World Cup squad.

More Stories David de Gea Diogo Costa Erik ten Hag FC Porto Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.