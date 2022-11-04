Mark Noble set for first huge agreement as sporting director at West Ham

Former West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble is currently working to secure his first major appointment as the club’s sporting director.

The midfielder decided to hang up his boots at the end of last season, and he will officially take charge as the London club’s sporting director in January.

The Hammers are looking to replace Academy manager, Ricky Martin and Noble is reportedly narrowing down the search as per West Ham Way.

The 35-year-old will work in tandem with manager David Moyes to ensure the smooth running of the club, and it will be interesting to see if he can find a quality replacement for Martin over the next few weeks.

West Ham have an impressive academy set up and Noble will need to bring in someone who will be able to churn out top-quality talents every year.

The 35-year-old is a boyhood West Ham fan, and he has spent all his career at the London club. He was certainly a key player for the Hammers during the course of his 18-year career, the fans will be hoping that he can make a similar impact in the boardroom as well.