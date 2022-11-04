Mikel Arteta lauds Chelsea forward as “very dangerous” ahead of London derby

The Arsenal manager has named one Chelsea forward “very dangerous” as the two sides prepare for Sunday’s fiery clash.

The striker is none other than former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Gunners’ rivals Chelsea over the summer and is expected to start for the Blues this weekend.

It will be the first time Aubameyang has faced Arsenal in the colours of Chelsea. His time in North London ended awry under Arteta’s reign after facing disciplinary actions. He was stripped of the captaincy, forced to train alone and omitted from matchday squads. The Gabon international then completed a move to Barcelona on Deadline Day.

Arsenal now look like an almost entirely different side than the one he left, who failed to finish in the top four, as they are now sitting on top of the Premier League table. They have picked up 31 points out of a possible 36 and look a side that’s ready to challenge for silverware and challenge the likes of Manchester City to the title.

Arteta’s comments on Aubameyang

Regarding how dangerous the 33-year-old could be on Sunday, Arteta said (via the Arsenal website): “Very dangerous. If Auba has something, it’s the ability to put the ball in the back of the net and he’s going to be doing that until the day he decides he’s bad enough of football.”