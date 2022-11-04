Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes has asked fans to vote for teammate Miguel Almiron instead of himself for the Premier League Player of the Month award.

The two are alongside Kieran Trippier in a Newcastle-dominated list of contenders for the October award.

Eddie Howe’s side have continued their outstanding form throughout the month and are currently unbeaten in eight consecutive matches, as well as being unbeaten at home. The Magpies sit fourth in the Premier League which is even more remarkabIe in comparison to this time last season where they looked almost certain to be relegated.

Guimaraes wants teammate to win POTM

The Premier League has deemed the three Newcastle players as the most instrumental for their since over the past four weeks. However, Guimaraes has openly urged fans to vote for Almiron.

He took to Twitter to say: “Very proud to be running for the best of the month again, but I wanted to ask you to vote from [for] Miggy, even if me and Trippier are doing well, Miggy is living his dreams.”

The Paraguayan is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the top flight currently and has scored six goals in his last six appearances.