Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson predicts a thriller match when Leeds United face Bournemouth this weekend.

Leeds come after a dramatic win at Anfield last week while Bournemouth have lost three matches in a row and have won only one game since early September.

“Leeds United’s victory against Liverpool – what a result! No one – not even the Leeds manager – would’ve seen that coming. If they go back-to-back and win this match, they can kick on from there.

“Bournemouth have lost three games on the trot in the Premier League. They’re on a slippery slope, and they’ll start sliding if they lose this match as well. Bournemouth were 2-0 up against Tottenham but threw it away in the end. That was a bad result, and they’re a bag of nerves at the moment.

“This is a big game for both teams. There will be a lot of goals in this match, because both teams will have to give it a go. This is a winnable match for both teams, but I think Leeds have the upper hand going into this game.

“Prediction: Leeds United 3-2 Bournemouth.” – said Paul Merson for Sportskeeda.