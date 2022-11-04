PSG closely monitoring contract situation of Arsenal star

PSG are closely monitoring the contract situation of Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli burst onto the scene as a raw Arsenal youngster but has really started to show the level he is at this season. After a reasonably slow start, under Mikel Arteta Martinelli has developed into one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe.

Arsenal took an immense risk on Martinelli when they signed him from lower-league Brazil side Ituano, but it’s really started to pay off.

According to Ekrem Konur, Arsenal are in negotiations with Martinelli over a new contract, but he’s now attracting interest from French giants PSG, as seen in the tweet below.

PSG are monitoring the situation of Arsenal's 21-year-old player Gabriel Martinelli. The London club is continuing its negotiations to extend the contract of the Brazilian player. Both parties are optimistic for an agreement will be reached soon.

— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) November 3, 2022

Arsenal will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of Martinelli and will be hoping they can fend off interest from PSG by tieing him down to a new long-term contract.

The Brazilian plays a pivotal role in how Arsenal want to play and it will likely take a monumental offer to prise him away from North London.

With Arsenal currently sitting at the top of the Premier League and with Martinelli playing regularly, leaving the club wouldn’t make a lot of sense at the moment.