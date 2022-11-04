Sky Sports man backs cut-price Newcastle move for ‘quality’ attacking midfielder

Newcastle are one of many clubs that are eyeing a move for Villareal’s attacker Nicolas Jackson in the January transfer window according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies have been tracking him for a few months but are said to be up against Everton, Aston Villa, and Barcelona for his signature.

Jackson’s contract with Villarreal expires in the summer, which means he could be sold for a bargain in January, or otherwise the Yellow Submarine will risk losing him on a free transfer.

And Sky Sports’ pundit Kevin Campbell believes that signing a player of Jackson’s ‘quality’ in January would be ‘great’ for Eddie Howe’s side, as it would increase their chances of finishing top four at the end of the season. He told Football Insider:

“Newcastle could be big players in the market place come January.

“Now they find themselves in the top four, this is the time to strengthen. That would be the right way to think.

“Adding a player of quality to your squad like Nicholas Jackson would be great. It would be a smart move. It is essential to add goals to your squad and he would do that.

“I’m sure he will be one of many names floating around. Newcastle have been taking their time with transfers. The key is to get it right.”

Newcastle are currently fourth in the league, above the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, and have only lost once this season. If Newcastle can sign Jackson in January, he will give Howe another quality attacking option.

He is a versatile player who can play both on the wing and as a centre-forward. He has three goals and two assists this season and has yet to miss a single game for Villareal.