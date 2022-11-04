Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The Italian has been linked with a return to Juventus and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners can tie him down to a new long-term contract. Conte’s current deal expires at the end of the season.

The 53-year-old has been an outstanding appointment for Spurs so far and his departure would come as a major blow for the club. Conte has made Spurs competitive once again and they are currently third in the Premier League table.

Tottenham are into the knockout rounds of the Champions League as well and it will be interesting to see if they can end their wait for a trophy this year.

Meanwhile, Spurs are preparing for contingencies should the Italian decide to move on. Conte is not someone who likes to stick around for long and a return to Turin might be of interest to him.

According to Rudy Galletti, the Premier League club have identified 55-year-old Roger Schmidt as an alternative to the Italian manager.

Schmidt has done quite well with Benfica and he could certainly be an exciting addition. The Portuguese outfit have played some impressive attacking football under his management and Tottenham attackers Son Heung-Min, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane could enjoy playing under him.

Furthermore, Schmidt has worked with Son during their time together at Bayer Leverkusen and he rates the South Korean very highly.

Schmidt recently guided Benfica to the knockout rounds of the Champions League from a group consisting of PSG and Juventus, as the group winners.