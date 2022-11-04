Tottenham are looking to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries but will face competition from Chelsea.

Dumfries has been linked with a move to Chelsea over the last few years, with 90min reporting that they could reignite their interest in the defender in the January transfer window.

With Reece James currently injured and Chelsea without a backup natural wing-back on the right-hand side, it’s no surprise to see Graham Potter in the market for some competition for the England international.

However, a report from Calcio Mercato has claimed that Tottenham have now entered the race to sign Dumfries, and are even willing to offer Emerson Royal in a swap deal for the Dutch international.

The offer from Tottenham may be more attractive to Inter as they won’t have to find a replacement for Dumfries, but Emerson isn’t exactly having the greatest season for Spurs.

Dumfries is perfectly suited to the system of both Chelsea and Tottenham, who both tend to play with wing-backs, so it will be interesting to see if either club firms up their interest in the January transfer window.