Tottenham have been tipped to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech to help them “win the Premier League”.

Ziyech has struggled to have a positive impact at Chelsea since signing from Ajax. The Moroccan has only started one Premier League so far this season, and a move away from the club seems likely as it stands.

Ziyech may have been hoping a new manager coming in could kickstart his Chelsea career, but Graham Potter is yet to give him a proper chance.

Now, former Tottenham player Rafael van der Vaart has tipped his former club to sign the Chelsea winger, and he believes Ziyech would help them win the Premier League.

“Hakim Ziyech has to join Tottenham. If Tottenham get Hakim Ziyech, they could win the Premier League. I am serious,” said Van der Vaart, speaking to Ziggo Sport, as relayed by the Express.

It’s rare that a player moves from Chelsea to Tottenham or vice versa due to their London rivarly, but there’s no doubt Ziyech needs a move to reignite his career.

Ziyech is at a bit of a standstill, but moving to Tottenham doesn’t seem too likely.

Tottenham are some way from being able to win the Premier League and it’s interesting to suggest that Ziyech would be the answer.