Bruno Fernandes has given an honest assessment on his Manchester United teammate’s change in attitude.

The Red Devils overturned Real Sociedad last night in their final Europa League group-stage game but did not do enough to secure their place as Group E winners, as they would have had to have won by a two-goal margin. Consequently, United will be forced to partake in the Round of 16 play-offs, in which they will face a side that has been demoted from the Champions League.

The only goal of the game was scored by Alejandro Garnacho, an academy graduate who made his senior debut only a week before netting his first goal. Garnacho was assisted by his “idol” Cristiano Ronaldo and ran off to mimic the Portugal captain’s latest celebration.

18 years and 125 days dreaming of this moment Thanks Idol, @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/p3znaynaH3 — Alejandro Garnacho (@agarnacho7) November 3, 2022

He became the Reds’ youngest non-English goalscorer in Europe, a record that was previously set by George Best.

Fernandes gives verdict on Garnacho’s performance

Fernandes, who has been donning the captain’s armband for the best part of the season, gave an honest assessment of the teenager’s performance. He told BT Sport post-match: “He was good but he knows that we expect a lot from him, obviously he’s still really young, he’s doing really well. At the beginning of the season, he was not at his best.

"At the beginning he didn't have the best attitude" "Now he's changed that, he's starting to get his chances!" Bruno Fernandes claims we're only beginning to see more of Alejandro Garnacho now due to his poor attitude at the start of the season! ? ?? @Becky_Ives_ pic.twitter.com/aMuo7HtQEm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2022

“On the tour he did not have the best attitude that he should have and that’s why he didn’t get his chances until now.

“He’s getting his chances because he’s training well and he has a different attitude and he’s deserving his chances.”



Footage courtesy of BT Sport.