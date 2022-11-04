Erik ten Hag has named Manchester United’s problem position after their performance against Real Sociedad.

Manchester United weren’t at their best in their final group stage game of the Europa League against Real Sociedad, but Ten Hag’s men came out on top with a 1-0 win.

Alejandro Garnacho’s goal won the game for United, and Ten Hag has claimed he now has a “problem” with his forward line.

?? “We [Manchester United] have some problems in the front line.” Erik ten Hag says he faces a selection dilemma following the performance of Alejandro Garnacho in the UEFA Europa League this evening. ? pic.twitter.com/2pcndzV0Og — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 4, 2022

Due to the performances of Donny van de Beek and Garnacho, Manchester United have a host of options up front, leading to a healthy problem for Ten Hag.