Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the extent of the injury to Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after he was taken off in their game against Zurich.

Tomiyasu was substituted against FC Zurich in Arsenal’s final game of the Europa League group stage.

Arteta has now provided an update on the extent of Tomiyasu’s injury.

? "He felt something and we didn't want to take any risks." Mikel Arteta updates on the extent of Tomiyasu's injury after he was taken off pic.twitter.com/3S2DZ3Tdha — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 3, 2022

Arteta has confirmed Arsenal didn’t want to take any risks with Tomiyasu, so it sounds like it could be more of a precaution than a long-term, serious injury.