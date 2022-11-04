Video: Mikel Arteta provides update on the extent of injury to Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the extent of the injury to Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after he was taken off in their game against Zurich.

Tomiyasu was substituted against FC Zurich in Arsenal’s final game of the Europa League group stage.

Arteta has now provided an update on the extent of Tomiyasu’s injury.

Arteta has confirmed Arsenal didn’t want to take any risks with Tomiyasu, so it sounds like it could be more of a precaution than a long-term, serious injury.

