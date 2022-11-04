Van Dijk backs Lisandro Martinez: “I can only speak positive about him”

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has backed fellow centre-back, Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United, after ongoing criticism since his arrival in the Premier League.

The Argentinian has proven to be worth his weight in gold for the Red Devils and has cemented his place in the starting 11. He has been instrumental to the team in their recent results and is a key part of the reason why United have nine clean sheets – six in their last seven matches.

Martinez’s work ethic to win every ball, his passing ability to move play up the pitch and create an attack, as well as his sheer passion after winning a block, tackle or interception has made him an instant fan favourite amongst the Old Trafford faithful.

He continues to prove the doubters wrong, too, as rival fans and former players, namely Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness, all insisted Martinez would not be successful in the Premier League due to his height.

Van Dijk gives verdict on Martinez

Despite playing for rival teams, the Netherlands international has fully backed Martinez on his ability and talent. He told Gary Neville on The Overlap: “Height difference is something that you shouldn’t even mention. It can help you if you are a bit taller but it can also not help you in certain ways.

“I think he did fantastic against us, he is a good signing for United – very passionate, good on the ball. I can only speak positive about him. I have a lot of respect for what he’s achieved so far. Hopefully, he’ll be doing well for United, but not getting successful!”

He added: “I think in England, everyone has to say something about everyone. But he’s showed already many good performances and he shouldn’t even think about the other stuff.”