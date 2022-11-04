Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has named Kevin De Bruyne as the Premier League player he would “love” to have at the club.

The two players have come up against one another in several fiery clashes in recent seasons, with several matches between Manchester City and Liverpool being considered “title deciders” as of late.

In fact, last season’s Premier League title went down to the final day of the campaign, as only one point separated the sides in the final games. Jurgen Klopp’s side were given hope throughout the first half as City went 2-0 down at the Etihad to Aston Villa, before a five-minute comeback saw City clinch the top spot in emphatic fashion.

Van Dijk was full of praise for De Bruyne

Whilst the two clubs have built somewhat of a rivalry over the past years, both Van Dijk and De Bruyne have no hard feelings off the pitch.

The Netherlands captain was complimentary of the midfielder when speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap. He said: “Someone that I’ve never played with before but would love at Liverpool is Kevin De Bruyne.

“He’s unbelievable, and if he would’ve played at Liverpool, we would’ve gone even further than what we have done.

“He’s outstanding, good on the ball, he presses high, scores plenty of goals, and has every attribute of a modern-day midfielder and footballer in general.”