‘We have made an agreement’ – CEO opens West Ham door to sign 21-year-old attacker

After FC Midtjylland’s CEO’s recent comments, West Ham United might make a January signing despite not being in desperate need of one.

West Ham have been keeping close tabs on the Danish club’s young midfielder Gustav Isaksen who has been impressive in both the league and in Europa League this season. The London club are said to be very much interested in signing him if the opportunity arises.

And now Midtjylland’s CEO Claus Steinlein has publicly admitted that the club has struck a ‘verbal agreement’ with the player and his team that the 21 year old will be allowed to leave in the summer.

He said (via Tipsbladet):

“We have made an agreement with Gustav, his family and agent that he will stay until the summer, and then we will sell.”

“However, the offer may become too large, and I fear that it will.

“I was made aware a week ago that the biggest sale in the history of the Super League is 20 million euros (£17.5million), and if he has to leave, we have to beat it.”

He has already scored seven goals this season from the right side of the midfield and is very quickly emerging as one of the country’s hottest young talents.

If Jarrod Bowen’s epic form from last season continues at the London Stadium, he could easily leave in the coming years, and the club must be on the hunt for a suitable replacement.

Other Premier League clubs interested in Isaksen include table-topping Arsenal and billionaire-owned Newcastle United, as well as Italian powerhouses AC Milan and Fiorentina.

The interest of Arsenal, Newcastle, and AC Milan, in particular, should be enough to convince Rob Newman and company that he is a player with potential coming out of his ears, and £17.2million could be viewed as a complete steal in the long run.