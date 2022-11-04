West Ham eyeing in-demand 22-yr-old with eight goal contributions

Brazilian winger Tete has done quite well for Lyon since joining the club on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

His performances have caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs and the likes of West Ham, Leicester City, Southampton and Brentford are all keen on securing his services as per the Sun.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and picked up three assists in Ligue 1 so far and he could prove to be a quality addition for the Hammers. David Moyes needs to add more quality and depth to his attack and Tete seems like a good fit.

His direct style of play should help him settle into English football with ease and he could make an immediate impact.

Tete’s contract with Shakhtar expires next year and the Ukrainian club could look to cash in on him during the January transfer window. Despite having a loan agreement with Lyon until the summer, the player is thought to be open to a transfer as well.

A fee of around £25 million has been mentioned in Sun’s report and it could prove to be a reasonable outlay for a player of his potential.

The Hammers have had to rely on Jarrod Bowen as their main source of goals for a while now. Bringing in Tete would add more depth and quality in the final third.

All four clubs were monitoring the player in the summer and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to reignite their interest in the coming months. West Ham will certainly fancy themselves in the transfer chase given the fact that they can offer him European football.