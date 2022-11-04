Wilfried Zaha is set to ‘receive lucrative offers’ from European giants

Barcelona and Juventus have according to the reports joined the race to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

The 29-year-old’s contract ends next summer and the player is ‘expected to receive lucrative offers’ to leave the club in the summer once his contract expires.

The Standard has now reported that the two European clubs are ‘exploring a move for Wilfried Zaha’ with the player yet to extend his contract.

Both Barcelona and Juventus are quite cash-strapped and have been on the hunt for free agents. They had quite an active summer window and will be ‘determined to keep building’ next year with Zaha said to be the perfect fit.

Palace are keen on holding onto him and are even willing to make him the club’s highest-paid player in history. He currently earns £130,000 per week, but that figure will rise significantly if he decides to extend his contract at Selhurst Park. According to the report, the club has already made a ‘verbal offer’ to the player.

The report also claims that Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Zaha, and both English clubs have the financial resources to outbid Barcelona and Juventus ‘in terms of wages.’

The European clubs hold an advantage over the English clubs in their pursuit of Zaha since they are allowed to open contract talks with the player in January while the two London clubs have to wait until the summer.

The manager of Crystal Palace has also stated his desire to keep the player at the club. Vieira said:

“Wilfried knows what the club thinks about him, and we know what he thinks about the club.

“There will be discussions taking place, but for myself and for the club what’s important is for him to play at this level and be consistent.

“We will see what will happen. If he has a good day, the team will have a good day. He’s an important player on and off the field.”