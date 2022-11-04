Xavi opens up about the ‘difficult’ chat he had with Gerard Pique after shock retirement announcement

Barcelona manager Xavi has stated that he understands Gerard Pique’s decision to announce his retirement from football mid-season.

Pique made a shock announcement on Thursday evening that Saturday’s La Liga match against Almeria would be his final at Camp Nou, as he prepares to retire after next week’s league match against Osasuna.

The veteran centre back has had a difficult start to the 2022/23 season, with the club indicating their unwillingness to extend his contract past 2023.

Pique has appeared 615 times for Barcelona during his highly successful career, and the 35-year-old will now hope to make two more appearances against Almeria and Osasuna before hanging his boots.

He has won eight La Liga titles, including five with Xavi, as well as a world and European championship with La Roja and three Champions Leagues.

Xavi when asked about Pique’s decision in his pre-match press conference, he paid a tribute to his former teammate. He said (via Sports Mole):

“We will try to get the three points and keep the pressure on Real Madrid. This is also a special match for Pique, to whom we will give all our love.”

“I understand Pique’s decision given the circumstances. I have been through it as well, and I wish him all the best. Barcelona fans also rate him as a legend of the club.

“I was fortunate enough to be Pique’s teammate. Difficult circumstances forced him to retire. I went through a similar situation and it was only natural for me to step down. Geri had a contract, and decided to leave it, which is a great gesture. He is a legend at the club, and deserves to be recognised as such.

“Pique’s personality surprised me. The way he plays, his understanding of football. Even when I was with him, as a player at the age of 22-23, he was very brave, smarter than the rest. For me, he is one of the best defenders I’ve played with.

During a summer conversation with Pique, Xavi reportedly told the defender that he would play little this season. Although the manager refused to reveal specifics, he stated that it was one of his most difficult moments as a coach:

“I had a chat with Pique before the start of the season, it was a private conversation. Talking to him was one of the most difficult moments of my coaching career. But we have reached a point in the end where we see the interest of the club above everything else.

“There were decisions that I had to make in the interest of the club and the team. Some of them were not desirable. It was tough about Pique because he’s my former teammate. We are grateful to him, but we are making decisions in the interest of the club.

“I have been clear with Pique and sent my message directly about what I believe in. I said earlier that Pique is a role model for the leaders, for the team, and for the future generations. But I have been honest with him since the summer, and it was the circumstances that decided what happened.