11 goal contributions this season: Liverpool in pole position to sign midfield ace

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been linked with a move at the end of this season and the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are keen on signing him.

According to ESPN, the Reds are now in pole position to sign the 19-year-old central midfielder. Apparently, Liverpool have managed to forge a close relationship with the player and his camp.

The report also adds that the framework of the deal to take Bellingham to Anfield is advancing.

The 19-year-old is a world-class talent and he is destined to develop into a superstar in the future. Signing him would be a major coup for Jurgen Klopp and his side. He has 9 goals and two assists to his name this season.

Meanwhile, the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and the two Manchester clubs have more resources compared to Liverpool and there is no reason why they cannot step in and hijack the move.

It will be interesting to see where Bellingham ends up.

The player could cost anywhere between €100-150 million in the summer. ESPN believe that the midfielder’s stock could rise if he manages to impress in the World Cup, later this month.

It seems that Liverpool will have to shatter their transfer record to sign the player.

That said, the Reds are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. Jordan Henderson and James Milner are past their peak, while Naby Keita and Thiago Alcãntara are unreliable in terms of availability. Someone like Bellingham is the need of the hour.

It remains to be seen whether FSG are prepared to back their manager in the market now.