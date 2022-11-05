Arsenal and Newcastle interested in signing French international

Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir.

Fekir is a versatile player who has made 25 appearances for France in his career. Capable of playing in midfield as well as in the forward line, his versatility makes him a useful player for Real Betis.

The 29-year-old spent the majority of his career playing for French side Lyon before joining Betis, and he could now be on his way to the Premier League.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham are interested in signing Fekir, who would cost in the region of €45m.

Despite recently signing a new deal, the report claims that Fekir could be open to facing a new challenge. At 29 years old, Fekir doesn’t really suit the transfer philosophy of Arsenal, but Newcastle haven’t been afraid to call on some experience in their recent recruitment.

The likes of Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn aren’t exactly considered young talent, but Eddie Howe understood that alongside bringing in the younger, up-and-coming stars, experienced heads were necessary to build the character of the dressing room.