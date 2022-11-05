Arsenal attacker urged not to rush into contract decision

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson is in a ‘good position’ ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season.

That is the view of Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who believes the young winger should not rush into a decision, despite impressing for the Gunners recently.

Having been called into action during his side’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest last weekend, Nelson, who was subbed on for an injured Bukayo Saka, became the match’s hero after netting twice in just three minutes.

Mikel Arteta’s men went on to thump Steve Cooper’s Reds five-nil and Nelson was arguably the game’s most effective player.

However, despite recently returning from a loan spell with Feyenoord, even though the 22-year-old now looks to be a part of his manager’s senior set-up, there is a lot of speculation surrounding his long-term future due to his deal expiring in less than 12 months’ time.

Speaking about the London-born attacker’s impending decision, Sheth, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “It’ll be really, really interesting to see what happens in the next few months – whether talks are underway, whether he actually wants to stay, whether he actually sees his long-term future at Arsenal or whether he’s just going to see out the season and then weigh up all of his options.

“He’s in a good position because he can just wait. He doesn’t have to sign anything just now and he can see for the remainder of the season whether he’s going to get these opportunities.

“If he is, then he’s got a decision to make. If he isn’t, then he’s none the wiser than he was before and he could just say, ‘it’s actually not for me, I’m going to leave on a free transfer’.”

