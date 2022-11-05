Chelsea considering offering two players in exchange for AC Milan star

Chelsea are considering offering two players in exchange for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.

Leao has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in Europe. The towering winger is a rare profile in football, with his physical presence and pace out wide making him extremely difficult to defend against.

The young AC Milan star is attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea are willing to offer both Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic in exchange for Leao, with Hakim Ziyech another option they are considering.

AC Milan will likely want as much money as possible for Leao, but if they can receive two talented players in Pulisic and Broja alongside a reasonable amount of money, it could be an interesting option for the Italian club.

Pulisic has struggled to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side, so if they are able to offload the winger to help them bring in a player in Leao who will have an immediate impact on their team, then it would make a lot of sense for Chelsea to do so.