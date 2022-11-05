Chelsea risk losing young star as Manchester City open talks

Manchester City have opened talks to sign Chelsea youngster Jude Soonsup-Bell.

Soonsup-Bell is set to be out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season. The 18-year-old has featured for the Chelsea first-team previously after coming on as a substitute against Brentford in the Carabao Cup last season.

Chelsea could be set to lose one of their young stars, with the Evening Standard reporting that many clubs are showing an interest in signing him. The report claims that one of the clubs who have opened talks with Soonsup-Bell are Manchester City.

City have one of the most exciting academies in England and it’s partly down to poaching some of the best youngsters from other Premier League clubs. Emilio Lawrence was recently signed from Everton, showing an example of the power Manchester City have.

Chelsea won’t be happy seeing one of their players leaving to join Manchester City, but due to his contract expiring, the player holds all the power in the situation.

Despite being just 18 years old, Soonsup-Bell is a key figure in the Chelsea U23 side.