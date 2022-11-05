Chelsea star to urge Gareth Southgate to pick him for England despite injury

Chelsea defender Reece James is set to urge Gareth Southgate to pick him in the England squad despite his recent injury.

James suffered an injury in recent weeks which looked to rule James out of the upcoming World Cup. The Chelsea defender will undoubtedly be desperate to be called up by Gareth Southgate, but the England manager has to take into account his lack of recent match fitness.

However, that isn’t going to stop James from attempting to convince Southgate that he wants to be in the squad, with the Evening Standard claiming that James is to urge Southgate to pick him after being slightly ahead of schedule with his injury.

The report claims that James has told friends he is confident that he will be on the plane to Qatar.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold slightly out of form and Kyle Walker in a race against time to prove his fitness, Southgate will be pleased to hear that James is ahead of schedule.

James has the ability to play in a wing-back system out wide, as well as part of a defensive three, so his versatility would make him a really useful option for England.