Chelsea star’s World Cup dream is now over as scans confirm lengthy lay off

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell’s World Cup dream is now over with the defender set to be out for around three months.

Chilwell had an excellent chance of making England’s World Cup squad and was likely going to compete with Luke Shaw for a starting spot in Gareth Southgate’s side.

After suffering a serious knee injury last season, Chilwell recently proved his fitness and made his way back into the Chelsea team.

However, in their recent Champions League fixture, Chilwell went down injured towards the end of the game, and Chelsea have now officially announced that he will miss the World Cup.

The Telegraph also reported that the defender needs surgery and could be out for up to three months.

Chilwell was visibly gutted when he suffered the injury, especially so close to the World Cup. The England international hasn’t had the best of luck over the last couple of seasons, and to miss such a big tournament will be devastating.

Chilwell joins a host of players who are now ruled out for the World Cup, including teammate N’Golo Kante.