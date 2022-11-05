Chelsea star’s World Cup dream is now over as scans confirm lengthy lay off

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell’s World Cup dream is now over with the defender set to be out for around three months.

Chilwell had an excellent chance of making England’s World Cup squad and was likely going to compete with Luke Shaw for a starting spot in Gareth Southgate’s side.

After suffering a serious knee injury last season, Chilwell recently proved his fitness and made his way back into the Chelsea team.

Ben Chilwell went down injured against Dinamo Zagreb.
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool place three players on the transfer list ahead of the January window
“You have a selfish player” – Conte talks about certain stars ahead of World Cup
Moyes suggests West Ham striker has disappointed him since pre-season

However, in their recent Champions League fixture, Chilwell went down injured towards the end of the game, and Chelsea have now officially announced that he will miss the World Cup.

The Telegraph also reported that the defender needs surgery and could be out for up to three months.

Chilwell was visibly gutted when he suffered the injury, especially so close to the World Cup. The England international hasn’t had the best of luck over the last couple of seasons, and to miss such a big tournament will be devastating.

Chilwell joins a host of players who are now ruled out for the World Cup, including teammate N’Golo Kante.

 

More Stories Ben Chilwell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.