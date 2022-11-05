Fans accuse Kevin De Bruyne of diving to win the penalty against Fulham

Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne has been accused of diving to win the penalty in stoppage time that won them the game against Fulham.

The midfielder rather dramatically went down after minimal contact by Fulham’s left-back Antonee Robinson.

The defender brushed De Bruyne’s heel, which caused him to hysterically go down with his arms raised at the referee.

The penalty was ultimately given and was slotted in by Erling Haaland who had been on the pitch for barely 25 minutes. Manchester City went on to win the game.

City started the game in their typical fashion, taking the lead inside 20 minutes from a Julian Alvarez strike. But, minutes later the game changed as Cancelo was guilty of fouling Harry Wilson who was clear on goal. The full-back was sent off and Fulham were given a penalty which Andreas Pereira calmly scored.

The game remained 1-1 until stoppage time, but Haaland’s 95th-minute winner gave City the victory taking them back to the top of the table over Arsenal, who play Chelsea tomorrow.

The penalty decision has enraged football fans, with many expressing their displeasure on social media:

One fan said that if Salah had done the same, the reaction in the media would have been different. He tweeted:

If Mohamed Salah dived the way

Kevin De Bruyne did today to win that penalty, the media would never leave him alone — ?????? (@KIopptinho) November 5, 2022

A Manchester United fan also tweeted his frustration comparing the incident to the one against Jadon Sancho’s:

Apparently de bruyne’s is a pen and Jadon Sancho’s isn’t. @premierleague destroying the league year in year out. #MCIFUL pic.twitter.com/dopw3vEE9M — Maverick UTD?? (@Aye_Eras) November 5, 2022

It sure looks like a soft challenge but whether it is enough to be given a penalty or not will remain up for debate.

Despite City being down to ten men, Erling Haaland returned from injury and looked as sharp as ever, making an immediate impact on the game. With Haaland not looking to slow down and the Belgian in top form, City looks set to reclaim the Premier League title, with Arsenal the only team giving them a run for their money so far, but the question remains whether the Gunners will be able to maintain consistency throughout the season.