Former Arsenal player Yunas Musah has refused to rule out a return to the club in the future.

Musah left Arsenal in 2019 to join Valencia after spending seven years with the Gunners. The American has kicked on since making the move to Spain and is on course to make the World Cup squad later this month.

Musah is now 19 years old, so making the move to Spain three years ago at such a young age was a brave move, and it appears to have paid off.

Now flourishing at Valencia, Musah looks back on his time at Arsenal with fondness.

“I had a great time at Arsenal developing there, I still have friends there, the coaches were great, being an Arsenal player in general is great,” said Musah in an interview with CBS Sports.

The former Arsenal man clearly enjoyed his time in England and he’s refused to rule out a return to his former club.

“I loved playing for Arsenal. I’ve nothing against the club and if one day it turns out to be that it’s time to go back then it’s possible,” added Musah.

If Musah continues his fine form for Valencia, then it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arsenal look to bring him back to the Premier League.