“He will score goals” – Sky Sports pundit leaps to the defence of Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez’s time at Liverpool has been up and down so far but the signs are now pointing in the right direction for the Reds striker.

The former Benfica man was signed for a club-record fee of £85m over the summer and was immediately put in a battle with Manchester City’s new boy, Erling Haaland.

Haaland has been the talk of the town ever since, whilst Nunez has scored goals but has also shown signs of struggling.

However, the Uruguayan striker has now scored five goals in his last seven matches and Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has jumped to the 23-year-old’s defence.

Sky Sports pundit defends Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez

Speaking on Sky Sport’s Soccer Saturday, Clinton Morrison stated about Nunez:

“They are comparing as well [to Haaland]. The amount of money they spent on Nunez and Haaland wasn’t that much money but you got to give him time.

“I think he will score goals, he’s a good young striker, and he’s only going to get better.

“It’s his first season in the Premier League, Liverpool are not a million miles off.”

Nunez and Liverpool face Tottenham on Sunday and it is the perfect game for the 23-year-old to continue his run of goals.