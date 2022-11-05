West Ham boss David Moyes admits he was let a bit disappointed with the improvement young striker Divin Mubama has made this season.

The 18-year-old striker surely didn’t disappoint this midweek when he was handed a start by Moyes against FCSB in the last group game of Conference League. The youngster scored his first competitive goal for the Hammers as the London club finished top of the group with the most points possible.

“I thought Divin worked really hard, you can see what it meant getting the goal – albeit I’ve just been told it’s not his,” Moyes told West Ham TV.

“But how much it meant and how much he wanted to celebrate with the supporters because as a centre forward part of your job is to score goals. I thought he missed a big chance in the first half and then to get the one in the second half is good.

“I want them (academy players) to keep stepping up and if they think this is as far as they’ve gone, this is only the start really, but they have to start somewhere…

“Divin was with us in pre-season and he’s just slipped off a little bit (the standards) Divin. And when you get your chance you want to show it so I’m really pleased for them (Mubama and Ollie Scarles).”