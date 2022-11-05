“Impossible” – Conte says star won’t play for Spurs until after World Cup

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says star forward Son Heung-min will not play for Spurs until after the World Cup following his recent injury.

The South Korean star suffered a fractured cheekbone during Tottenham’s crucial Champions League clash with Marseille on Tuesday and underwent surgery to repair it this week as his World Cup dreams hang in the balance, states the Daily Mail.

With the tournament in Qatar beginning in just over two weeks, it gives Son very little time to recover and Conte has stated that he will not play for Spurs again until after the World Cup.

Speaking about Son’s injury to Sky Sports, Conte says that he hopes the South Korean star makes the World Cup but rules him out of playing for Spurs until after the tournament.

Conte said: “It’s a pity for him, I hope he goes to the World Cup.

“To play the last three games will be impossible with us.

“This is not a lucky period for us.”

Son will be a huge miss for Spurs as they take on Liverpool on Sunday and that will be shared with South Korea, who could be without their best player for the World Cup.