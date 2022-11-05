Jurgen Klopp hit back at a journalist after being asked about the Qatar World Cup.

The Qatar World Cup will go down as one of the most controversial tournaments in football history, without a game even being played.

Despite the tournament being all set to be played in a few weeks, journalists are still questioning managers on the topic, and Klopp has hit back at a journalist in a recent press conference.

Jurgen Klopp on Qatar World Cup ?? #LFC ??"Look at your body language!… do you really think we did enough in the first place?" pic.twitter.com/VSt3ahBJ6r — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 5, 2022

Klopp has questioned whether enough was done before the Qatar World Cup was announced, which is a fair statement. Now, there’s not much that can be done.