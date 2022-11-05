Leeds now want to sign “gifted” 23-year-old who plays like Paul Pogba

Leeds are now looking to sign Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye.

Gueye has found himself falling down the pecking order at Marseille this season. The midfielder was once compared to Paul Pogba by the technical director of the Le Harve Academy.

“It’s not easy to compare because the comparison is always complicated but I would say, even if the personality was different, Paul Pogba,” said Michael Bunel, speaking to The Athletic.

Now, according to Jeunes Footeux, Leeds are interested in signing Gueye, with Southampton also keen.

However, Leeds could be leading the race to secure his signature, with Southampton only interested in a loan deal.