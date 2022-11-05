Liverpool could make a move for highly-rated €30m youngster in January

Liverpool could make a move for highly-rated Las Palmas youngster Alberto Moleiro in the January transfer window.

Moleiro is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Spain, despite not playing in the top division. The 19-year-old is currently playing for Las Palmas and his performances have attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

A report from AS claims that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in the midfielder who has a €30m release clause.

However, Moleiro is also receiving interest from the Premier League, with the report claiming that Liverpool have received positive reports on the player who Jurgen Klopp likes.

With the two biggest clubs in Spain showing an interest in the midfielder, Liverpool may need to act fast in order to secure his signature.

For a Spanish footballer, playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona could be an attractive prospect for Moleiro. However, with Liverpool struggling so far this season, Moleiro could be offered more regular first-team football at the Premier League club.