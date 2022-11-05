Liverpool place three players on the transfer list ahead of the January window

Liverpool have reportedly placed three players on the transfer list ahead of the January transfer window.
With Liverpool struggling so far this season, we could see a complete revamp of their squad over the coming months. Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be looking to strengthen his squad, which ultimately means some players will have to leave the club.
Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool have placed three players on the transfer list ahead of the January transfer window. The report claims that Nathaniel Phillips, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all free to leave the club.
Both Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of contract at the end of the season, so Liverpool will have to sell the duo or risk them leaving on a free transfer. It’s unlikely that either player will be willing to extend their current deal due to a lack of game time, so it’s best for all parties if they move on at the next available opportunity.
Phillips has played a key role for Liverpool at times when their squad has been decimated by injuries, but with Ibrahima Konate recently brought to the club, he’s found himself surplus to requirements.
There are a number of players that need to be moved on because this is Klopp’s Achille’s heel, he won’t get rid of old, injury prone and underperforming players. This is the reason that Alex Ferguson of Manchester United is the most successful manager in the Premier League ever because he was ruthless in moving on players when they showed any sign that their form was no longer any good, he had this ability to see when it was time to get rid of a player and Klopp needs to do the same.
Phillips, Ox, Keita, Milner, Firmino, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, VVD, Jones, Matip, Gomez, TAA, Robertson and even Salah need to be put on the transfer list in January. Then sign some decent players to salvage their poor season and qualify for next season’s Champions League.