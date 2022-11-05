Liverpool place three players on the transfer list ahead of the January window

Liverpool have reportedly placed three players on the transfer list ahead of the January transfer window.

With Liverpool struggling so far this season, we could see a complete revamp of their squad over the coming months. Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be looking to strengthen his squad, which ultimately means some players will have to leave the club.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool have placed three players on the transfer list ahead of the January transfer window. The report claims that Nathaniel Phillips, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all free to leave the club.

Both Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain are out of contract at the end of the season, so Liverpool will have to sell the duo or risk them leaving on a free transfer. It’s unlikely that either player will be willing to extend their current deal due to a lack of game time, so it’s best for all parties if they move on at the next available opportunity.

Phillips has played a key role for Liverpool at times when their squad has been decimated by injuries, but with Ibrahima Konate recently brought to the club, he’s found himself surplus to requirements.