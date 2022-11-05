Liverpool star hopes to sign new contract with current deal expiring next summer

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is reportedly keen to sign a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Firmino has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s success over recent years. Jurgen Klopp’s front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Firmino helped Liverpool win both the Champions League and the Premier League.

Mane has now left the club, and with Firmino out of contract at the end of the season, the deadly trio is slowly fading away.

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal.
However, according to Football Insider, Firmino is hoping to sign a new contract at Liverpool beyond the summer.

Despite bringing in Darwin Nunez during the summer transfer window, Firmino is still playing a key role for Liverpool. Nunez is still extremely raw and yet to hit his full potential, so there is still an opportunity for Firmino to play regularly at Liverpool.

Learning from Firmino on a regular basis could be hugely beneficial to Nunez, so tieing the Brazilian down to a new deal would be a smart move.

