Man United one of six Premier League clubs interested in Serie A defender

Despite improving their backline in the summer, according to recent reports, Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

That’s according to 90min, who claims Inter Milan are desperate to extend the highly-rated Slovakian’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season, but face heavy competition from England.

Even though the defender’s representatives are believed to be in talks with the Serie A club, there is no guarantee he will opt to stay in Italy’s top flight, and should he prefer a challenge elsewhere, it is expected that a host of Premier League clubs will make their move.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils may be big admirers of the 27-year-old centre-back, but they’re not alone. Rivals Manchester City are another club in the mix, as are Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Given his huge reputation of being one of Europe’s best centre-backs, as well as the fact he could become a free agent, the strong interest comes as no surprise, so it will certainly be interesting to see which club can convince the 27-year-old to join their project.

Since joining Inter Milan from Sampdoria back in 2017, Skriniar, who has 54 international caps under his belt, has gone on to feature in 233 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.