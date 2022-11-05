Man Utd scout 23-yr-old multiple times as a replacement for key star

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford and he will be a free agent in the summer.

According to 90min, the Spaniard’s contract has a clause that will allow the Red Devils to trigger a one-year extension and prevent him from leaving for free.

That said, Manchester United are still looking at a long-term solution and they have identified the Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a potential replacement.

The report from 90min claims that Costa has been scouted ‘at least half a dozen times’ by the Premier League giants.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Porto this season and he recently became the only keeper to save three penalties in a single Champions League campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to break the bank for his services in the summer. The player recently signed a new deal with a release clause of around €75 million.

3 – Porto's Diogo Costa is the first goalkeeper on record to save three penalties in a single UEFA Champions League campaign (2003-04 onwards). Obstruction. pic.twitter.com/aV2GsEOimu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 26, 2022

De Gea has done reasonably well this season and keeping him at the club with a contract extension would not be a bad decision either. However, the issue is with the player’s massive wages.

The Spaniard is on £375,000-a-week at Old Trafford. However, the report from 90min claims that De Gea is willing to renegotiate and take a pay cut before signing a new contract.

€75m is a lot of money for Costa despite his obvious talent, if Porto are unwilling to negotiate a more reasonable fee, keeping De Gea at the club might be a more logical option.