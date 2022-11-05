Man Utd scout 23-yr-old multiple times as a replacement for key star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford and he will be a free agent in the summer.

According to 90min, the Spaniard’s contract has a clause that will allow the Red Devils to trigger a one-year extension and prevent him from leaving for free.

That said, Manchester United are still looking at a long-term solution and they have identified the Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a potential replacement.

The report from 90min claims that Costa has been scouted ‘at least half a dozen times’ by the Premier League giants.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Porto this season and he recently became the only keeper to save three penalties in a single Champions League campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to break the bank for his services in the summer. The player recently signed a new deal with a release clause of around €75 million.

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit lists three reasons as to why Liverpool are struggling
11 goal contributions this season: Liverpool in pole position to sign midfield ace
Croatia football federation punished by UEFA for racist fan incidents

De Gea has done reasonably well this season and keeping him at the club with a contract extension would not be a bad decision either. However, the issue is with the player’s massive wages.

The Spaniard is on £375,000-a-week at Old Trafford. However, the report from 90min claims that De Gea is willing to renegotiate and take a pay cut before signing a new contract.

€75m is a lot of money for Costa despite his obvious talent, if Porto are unwilling to negotiate a more reasonable fee, keeping De Gea at the club might be a more logical option.

More Stories Diogo Costa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.