Manchester United ace was dropped by ten Hag for violating the club’s rules twice during the pre-season

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho was dropped by the manager after he broke the rules set by Erik ten Hag.

Garnacho was named in the squad travelling to Bangkok and Australia for their pre-season after his breakthrough season with Manchester United’s FA Youth Cup winning team. However, he did not feature in any of the games and it is now revealed that he was dropped by the manager ‘after twice turning up late for team meetings‘.

Ten Hag has not been afraid to be tough with his players, regardless of their stature, since joining United from Ajax. Garnacho was disciplined for violating the team’s rules, and despite training with the rest of the squad throughout pre-season, he did not make his debut until the final friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

He made his full debut against FC Sherrif last week and scored his first goal for United against Real Sociedad on Thursday becoming the ‘youngest non-English scorer in Europe at 18 years and 125 days‘.

The manager had made a reference to his previous attitude problem after the FC Sherrif game. He said:

“We are of course, disappointed we didn’t succeed by scoring with a two-goal difference.”

“But we win, a clean sheet, a positive we have extra options in the frontline with Garnacho.

“He’s developing very well. I hope he can keep that attitude like now. When he is reliable, you see he is a threat, he can create, he can give final passes and he can score goals, so it’s a good process.”

‘Young kids have to grow and to raise their personality. They have to know what the laws and demands are in top football. You have to fulfil every day the high standards.’

Bruno Fernandes also remarked on his problems in the pre-season after the game at San Sebastian. He said:

“He knows we expect a lot from him. He wasn’t at his best at the beginning of the season. On the tour he didn’t have the best attitude that he should have, but now he’s training better and getting his chances. He’s deserving of his chances.”

The report suggests that there were slight concerns about Garnacho’s attitude when he first joined United’s academy from Atletico Madrid two years ago; minor details like showing up to ‘training with his shoelaces undone’.

The club seems to be happy with the youngster and are now said to be in ‘talks’ regarding a new contract for the Argentinian who has been exceptional since joining the United.

As evidenced by the recent Ronaldo incident, Erik ten Hag has made it clear that no player is above the team. After refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham, he was kicked out of the team and forced to train with the U21s. He returned to the team only after apologising to everyone. The manager is adamant about instilling discipline in his team and will make no concessions.