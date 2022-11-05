Manchester United and Arsenal both previously showed an interest in signing Miguel Almiron before he joined Newcastle.

Almiron signed for Newcastle in 2019 but struggled to make an immediate impact at the club. This season under Eddie Howe Almiron is in the form of his life and has already scored more league goals than any previous season at Newcastle.

The 28-year-old has managed seven league goals already this season and his agent has now revealed how Newcastle weren’t the only Premier League club showing an interest in signing him before he moved to England.

“There was interest shown by Manchester United in Miguel but they never made an offer. Arsenal and Southampton offered loan deals for him but we did not want it to be a loan,” said Daniel Campos, speaking to ABC Cardinal, via Manchester Evening News.

Newcastle currently sit in the Champions League places of the Premier League, and Almiron has played a pivotal role in their rise this season.

After an impressive start to the season, it will be interesting to see if the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal reignite their interest in Almiron, who could no doubt make an impact in either side if his form continues.