Moyes suggests West Ham striker has disappointed him since pre-season

David Moyes has suggested that West Ham striker Divin Mubama has disappointed him since pre-season.

Mubama made his debut for West Ham this week and it couldn’t have gone much better for the young striker. The 18-year-old scored in a 3-0 victory in the Europa League, but Moyes was sure to keep his feet grounded after struggling at times with the Hammers.

“Divin was with us in pre-season and he’s just slipped off a little bit (the standards) Divin. And when you get your chance you want to show it so I’m really pleased for them (Mubama and Ollie Scarles),” said Moyes, speaking to West Ham TV.

Moyes was also full of praise for the young striker, but it’s important he continues to work and doesn’t let his standards slip.

